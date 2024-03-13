News
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
Press Highlights
2024-03-13 | 01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
It became clear that the failure of the US envoy Amos Hochstein's mission in Lebanon is a definite reflection of the failure of the US and Arab efforts to stop the escalating Israeli aggression on Gaza and achieve a "Ramadan truce."
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
Some have compared Israel's destruction in southern Lebanon to its actions in Gaza, targeting buildings, economic institutions, infrastructure, health and educational facilities, forests, and agricultural lands, aiming to create a new geographic and security reality.
This is believed to be a protective measure, establishing a buffer zone devoid of humans and stones. It allows for the imposition of any conditions or measures through subsequent negotiations after failing in previous negotiations by escalating without limits.
This is aside from the many civilian and resistance martyrs whose blood is far more precious than stone.
According to "Al-Joumhouria" local sources in southern Lebanon, villages such as Blida, Houla, and Aita al-Shaab have witnessed more than half of their homes destroyed, either entirely or partially, in addition to significant damage in border villages like Yaroun, Maroun el-Ras, Ramyeh, and Mays al-Jabal.
The most dangerous aspect of this destruction is the economic warfare targeting the southern residents' way of life through the bombardment of commercial institutions and warehouses.
For example, a warehouse in the town of Blida containing goods (electrical tools and others) imported by its owner from Germany worth more than $70,000 was destroyed, representing his life's work in Germany.
Similar examples abound in the confrontation villages, including targeting industrial warehouses in the town of Ghaziyeh some time ago.
Regardless of the cost of this destruction and who is capable of compensating and rebuilding, Lebanon has officially been informed by various envoys that it is left alone without support, as happened after the 2006 war.
Thus, the situation is open to further confrontations and escalations. Some place the blame primarily for the continued Israeli escalation on the US administration, which has not exerted enough pressure to curb Israeli aggression.
The war trio - Netanyahu, Gantz, and Ben-Gvir - seek to push the boundaries, with many observers believing that the US could pressure Israel to halt or reduce the supply of arms, aircraft, and ammunition.
However, the US continued its policy of turning a blind eye, supporting the continuation of battles until breaking Hamas and ending its military and political influence in Palestinian life with "worthless" advice to be careful not to target civilians.
This advice Israel did not adhere to, and the US did not do enough to stop it, despite political objections and popular movements within the rejecting US internal continuation of the war and official US support for it.
Accordingly, Lebanon awaits a new phase of anticipation for negotiations accompanying the broader military escalation, awaiting a truce in Gaza and for the mediators to be able to stop the artillery and aviation from bombing and destroying there until it stops in southern Lebanon.
It seems from the nature of the US movement, whether by Hochstein in Lebanon or other envoys in occupied Palestine with the Israeli war government, that it is a coordinated movement with what the field can achieve, especially in Gaza, where Israel awaits achieving a military "achievement" or achieving the possibility of "deterrence" for resistance in Lebanon.
This may restrain the reins of the Israeli destruction trio, but it is a bet on a mirage, as the ongoing confrontations have shown the impossibility of achieving a complete military "achievement" in Gaza and a deterrent that can be built upon in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
United States
Amos Hochstein
Israel
Lebanon
Aggression
War
South
Resistance
Gaza
Destruction
Ramadan
Truce
