Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions
Press Highlights
2024-03-13 | 01:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions
Diplomatic sources revealed that the Foreign Ministers of the Quintet Committee could visit Beirut by the end of March or the beginning of April.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
They said that among the possibilities being considered is holding the next meeting of foreign ministers in Beirut because it is not reasonable for their next meeting to be hosted by a country other than Lebanon, which is concerned with discussing the presidential vacancy.
The sources added that among the circulated formats, a consultative meeting between the ministers of the Quintet Committee and representatives of parliamentary blocs is being held in the presence of Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, who welcomed the idea of hosting them in parliament.
In addition, the sources continued that the goal is to reach an agreement on electing a president after more than a year of vacuum.
To this end, the Quintet Committee is preparing for a new round of meetings with officials, starting with a visit to Ain el-Tineh to consult with Berri on the latest developments in the presidential issue.
Diplomatic sources said that the committee has not proposed candidate names but is exploring the possibility of assistance to remove the obstacles delaying the presidential election process.
This comes at a time when reliable sources revealed that Qatar has invited more than one Lebanese party leader to visit to consult on the presidential matter and attempt to exploit the time in case of reaching a truce in the ongoing war in Gaza.
Qatar also expressed hope for a soon agreement on this truce, which will affect the Lebanese southern front.
