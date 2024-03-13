News
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Press Highlights
2024-03-13 | 02:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Following the deadlock reached after the latest round of negotiations in Cairo regarding the supposed truce, Hamas deemed it necessary to inform its Lebanese ally about the details of the talks backstage on one hand and the facts on the military ground on the other.
Leadership sources in Hamas affirmed to "Al-Joumhouria" that "consultation with allies in the resistance axis is imperative and agreed upon because we all share a common front in several battlefields."
They emphasized that "Hezbollah is a partner in blood, and we cannot engage in negotiations or forge agreements without informing them first and keeping them updated on all developments, consulting them regarding every station we face, whether military or political."
"Therefore, it was natural for us to meet with them after the recent negotiating round to discuss the current situation and brief them on the military and humanitarian realities in the Gaza Strip," the sources continued.
In addition, the leadership sources pointed out that Hamas " greatly appreciates the sacrifices made by allies in the resistance axis, and therefore, it is keen to consult about any new development with the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen and other allied forces."
The sources cautioned that "the ceasefire truce to us is nothing but a pretext for a trick through which the occupation aims to retrieve its captives, then resume its aggression freely afterward."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Hamas
Hezbollah
Ally
Resistance
Negotiation
Truce
Egypt
Cairo
Gaza
War
