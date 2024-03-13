Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill

Press Highlights
2024-03-13 | 02:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Strategic alliances: Hamas&#39; outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill

Following the deadlock reached after the latest round of negotiations in Cairo regarding the supposed truce, Hamas deemed it necessary to inform its Lebanese ally about the details of the talks backstage on one hand and the facts on the military ground on the other.

Leadership sources in Hamas affirmed to "Al-Joumhouria" that "consultation with allies in the resistance axis is imperative and agreed upon because we all share a common front in several battlefields."

They emphasized that "Hezbollah is a partner in blood, and we cannot engage in negotiations or forge agreements without informing them first and keeping them updated on all developments, consulting them regarding every station we face, whether military or political."

"Therefore, it was natural for us to meet with them after the recent negotiating round to discuss the current situation and brief them on the military and humanitarian realities in the Gaza Strip," the sources continued. 

In addition, the leadership sources pointed out that Hamas " greatly appreciates the sacrifices made by allies in the resistance axis, and therefore, it is keen to consult about any new development with the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen and other allied forces."

The sources cautioned that "the ceasefire truce to us is nothing but a pretext for a trick through which the occupation aims to retrieve its captives, then resume its aggression freely afterward."

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Hamas

Hezbollah

Ally

Resistance

Negotiation

Truce

Egypt

Cairo

Gaza

War

Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-09

US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

Hamas delegation leaves Egypt's Cairo, talks on Gaza truce to resume next week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-03

Delegations from Hamas, Qatar, US arrived to Egypt to resume truce talks in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Sources to Al-Joumhouria: New movement by the Quintet Committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Prices soar as vegetable shortage hits Ramadan markets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid

LBCI
World News
02:26

Putin: Russia is ready for nuclear war

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Forensic audit report implications: Justice Minister's approach to report revelations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Israeli airstrikes hit Khodor crossroad in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58

Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More