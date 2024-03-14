Before the outbreak of the Gaza war, Lebanon's presidential elections were at a standstill. So, what will happen now that the war has begun, and Hezbollah is involved, to distract the Israeli army to delay its operations or to enter Gaza?The presidency in Lebanon fundamentally revolves around Hezbollah. Additionally, information suggests that the party has halted presidential "movements" until the end of the Gaza war, or at least until the situation there becomes clear.Without these conditions, "nobody should discuss the presidency with us," said a well-informed source familiar with the party, which is not ready make a decision regarding the presidential elections."As for those who want to hurry, candidate Sleiman Frangieh is ready, so elect him," the source told Nidaa Al-Watan.Regarding Hezbollah, the announced candidate is the head of the Marada Movement. Unless there is evidence to the contrary, there is no other candidate, whether current or former general. While this possibility is not completely dismissed, it is not currently being considered, and any suggestions otherwise are merely speculative talk.Observers asked: What was not given to French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian or US envoy Amos Hochstein, will it be handed to MPs Sajih Attieh and Walid Baarini and others from the National Moderation Bloc?Veterans recall that during the development phase of reaching the Taif Agreement, the movements of the Arab six-party committee were chaired by the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister (who later became the Amir of Kuwait).When the working paper for the Taif Agreement was close to completion, the file was moved to the Higher Arab Tripartite Committee, which was chaired by Saudi Arabia and included Morocco and Algeria.Similarly, when the file shifts from the National Moderation Bloc to those who hold supervisory authority, the issue of the presidency will become more urgent.Otherwise, attention will remain focused on Gaza, where solutions, including the Lebanese solution, appear to be developing.Until the presidency's mechanisms are reactivated, the actions will be confined to mere maneuvers. The reality is that the focus is on the impending conflict rather than participating in the democratic process of electing a leader at Nejmeh Square.Those who started the initiative are happy with their role, but they certainly should remember that others preceded them in launching initiatives and sharing them among leaders, including MP Ghassan Skaff and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab.