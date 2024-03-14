From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war

Press Highlights
2024-03-14 | 01:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon&#39;s presidential elections &#39;stalled&#39; in the shadows of Gaza war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war

Before the outbreak of the Gaza war, Lebanon's presidential elections were at a standstill. So, what will happen now that the war has begun, and Hezbollah is involved, to distract the Israeli army to delay its operations or to enter Gaza?

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

The presidency in Lebanon fundamentally revolves around Hezbollah. Additionally, information suggests that the party has halted presidential "movements" until the end of the Gaza war, or at least until the situation there becomes clear. 

Without these conditions, "nobody should discuss the presidency with us," said a well-informed source familiar with the party, which is not ready make a decision regarding the presidential elections.

"As for those who want to hurry, candidate Sleiman Frangieh is ready, so elect him," the source told Nidaa Al-Watan.

Regarding Hezbollah, the announced candidate is the head of the Marada Movement. Unless there is evidence to the contrary, there is no other candidate, whether current or former general. While this possibility is not completely dismissed, it is not currently being considered, and any suggestions otherwise are merely speculative talk.

Observers asked: What was not given to French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian or US envoy Amos Hochstein, will it be handed to MPs Sajih Attieh and Walid Baarini and others from the National Moderation Bloc?

Veterans recall that during the development phase of reaching the Taif Agreement, the movements of the Arab six-party committee were chaired by the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister (who later became the Amir of Kuwait).

When the working paper for the Taif Agreement was close to completion, the file was moved to the Higher Arab Tripartite Committee, which was chaired by Saudi Arabia and included Morocco and Algeria.

Similarly, when the file shifts from the National Moderation Bloc to those who hold supervisory authority, the issue of the presidency will become more urgent.

Otherwise, attention will remain focused on Gaza, where solutions, including the Lebanese solution, appear to be developing.

Until the presidency's mechanisms are reactivated, the actions will be confined to mere maneuvers. The reality is that the focus is on the impending conflict rather than participating in the democratic process of electing a leader at Nejmeh Square.

Those who started the initiative are happy with their role, but they certainly should remember that others preceded them in launching initiatives and sharing them among leaders, including MP Ghassan Skaff and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Gaza

War

Presidential

Elections

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-07

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-25

War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:28

Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-13

Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-13

Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-09

Palestinian activist Mariam Abou Daqqa arrested in France after approved deportation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-11

MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13

Israeli intelligence chief heads to Cairo to discuss Gaza truce

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More