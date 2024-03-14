While various international authorities have stressed that Lebanon must engage in a political solution to restore security and stability to the southern region, diplomatic sources told Al-Joumhouria that "the situation in southern Lebanon is linked to what will unfold in Gaza."The sources added: "Hence, initiatives related to the south are awaited while the details of the Gaza truce become clear. It seems elusive, and Israel threatens to escalate the 'extermination' war and threatens to include Rafah in the 'extermination' process."The sources indicated that they do not see a solution in the foreseeable future, as Lebanon cannot accept the proposed political solution, as it does not comply with the complete and comprehensive implementation of Resolution 1701.Lebanon has provided answers to these proposals, whether related to the French document presented by French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné or the solution project presented by US mediator Amos Hochstein.Responding to a question about Israeli threats of war on Lebanon, the sources said: "Any Israeli military operation on Lebanon requires coverage from the Americans, and the Americans do not want war, as they confirmed to us."