Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance

Press Highlights
2024-03-14 | 02:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Confronting Israeli &#39;aggression&#39;: Lebanon&#39;s security challenges and American assurance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance

While various international authorities have stressed that Lebanon must engage in a political solution to restore security and stability to the southern region, diplomatic sources told Al-Joumhouria that "the situation in southern Lebanon is linked to what will unfold in Gaza."

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. 

The sources added: "Hence, initiatives related to the south are awaited while the details of the Gaza truce become clear. It seems elusive, and Israel threatens to escalate the 'extermination' war and threatens to include Rafah in the 'extermination' process."

The sources indicated that they do not see a solution in the foreseeable future, as Lebanon cannot accept the proposed political solution, as it does not comply with the complete and comprehensive implementation of Resolution 1701.

Lebanon has provided answers to these proposals, whether related to the French document presented by French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné or the solution project presented by US mediator Amos Hochstein.

Responding to a question about Israeli threats of war on Lebanon, the sources said: "Any Israeli military operation on Lebanon requires coverage from the Americans, and the Americans do not want war, as they confirmed to us."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

South

Gaza

Resolution 1701

War

Rafah

Israel

LBCI Next
Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon
From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-05

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-04

Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02

Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-13

Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-13

Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-11-09

Palestinian activist Mariam Abou Daqqa arrested in France after approved deportation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-11

MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More