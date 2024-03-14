Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

Press Highlights
2024-03-14 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief&#39;s unexpected trip to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

The head of France's foreign intelligence, Nicolas Lerner, made a surprise visit to Lebanon on Wednesday, his first since assuming his position last December.

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

France has been working on two fronts since the outbreak of the Gaza war: striving for a truce and securing humanitarian aid.

Regarding the Lebanese situation, it seeks to outline broad lines for a suitable agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Sources told Al-Akhbar newspaper that Lerner discussed two key issues related to the Gaza war and its repercussions in Lebanon and the region.

The first focused on the situation in the south and the military developments there, within the broader framework of ongoing diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, including CIA Director William Burns' tour to achieve a ceasefire, and its potential implications for Lebanon. 

This is tied to Lebanon's response to the French proposal and what can be agreed upon to arrange the situation in the south and deal positively with French suggestions to transition to an actionable phase.

The second focused on counterterrorism efforts in coordination between Lebanon and France, as Lebanese security agencies have relied on exchanging information with France regarding terrorism-linked files.

Security officials presented to the French visitor the Lebanese efforts in dismantling terrorist networks and signs regarding the reactivation of some terrorist cells after a lull of about two years in some security areas that recently witnessed the dismantling of several cells and networks.

The issue of Syrian refugees was not absent from the discussions, especially from the Lebanese authorities, who highlighted the risks of this issue and its implications for Lebanon.
 
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

France

Lebanon

Gaza

War

South

Security

Nicolas Lerner

Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-25

War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:28

Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-13

Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-13

Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-11-09

Palestinian activist Mariam Abou Daqqa arrested in France after approved deportation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-11

MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More