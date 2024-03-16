'Harmony' and 'confusion': Dynamics within the Quintet Committee

2024-03-16 | 03:46
&#39;Harmony&#39; and &#39;confusion&#39;: Dynamics within the Quintet Committee
'Harmony' and 'confusion': Dynamics within the Quintet Committee

Informed sources revealed to Al-Akhbar newspaper a "Qatari-American 'harmony' within the Quintet Committee, in contrast to French confusion, Saudi firmness, and Egyptian neutrality." 
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. 

They outlined a roadmap aligned with the National Moderation Bloc's initiative, which calls for consultations among parliamentary blocs followed by open sessions.

If consensus is not reached, each team proposes its candidate, and the election process then takes place in a session convened by the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri.

The sources also disclosed that "there was an intention to give ambassadorial movements a more serious tone through visits by some foreign ministers of certain committee countries to Beirut."

However, they added that "the atmosphere conveyed by the US envoy Amos Hochstein during his recent visit gave the impression that the path is blocked and it is difficult to make any breakthrough." 

What was understood from this is that "the United States does not want to invest heavily in the presidential file and prioritizes the security situation in the south," so it was agreed to settle for ambassadorial movements, decisively stating that: "What is happening is nothing but 'spinning' in a vicious circle."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Presidential

Elections

Quintet Committee

US

Qatar

France

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

