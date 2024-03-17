News
Israeli strike on Hamas leader Marwan Issa: Injury confirmed, fate unknown
2024-03-17 | 01:48
Israeli strike on Hamas leader Marwan Issa: Injury confirmed, fate unknown
Palestinian sources in Gaza confirmed to "Asharq Al-Awsat" that the senior commander in the Al-Qassam Brigades, Marwan Issa, was actually in the area targeted by the Israeli army in Nuseirat, central Gaza, last Monday in an attempt to assassinate him. He was injured, but his fate remains unclear.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.
The sources added: "Initially, his injury was confirmed. He was wounded, but his current condition is unknown. The situation is entirely complex."
Israel is attempting to verify Issa's fate, as he is one of the most important individuals targeted so far.
Israeli security officials briefed ministers in the Israeli government during a meeting of the Security Cabinet on Friday, stating that "all indicators point to the killing of the second-in-command of Hamas' armed wing in central Gaza, Marwan Issa, in an Israeli army raid earlier this week."
Hebrew media reports indicated that Israeli security agencies are increasingly confident about Issa's death.
The Israeli website "Ynet" quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying in response to the security briefing on Issa that it is "a great achievement for Israel."
The Israeli army had earlier confirmed targeting Issa in a raid on Nuseirat in central Gaza last Monday, but at that time, the army did not have sufficient information to ascertain the success of the operation.
According to both Israel and Hamas, details surrounding the strike are still under scrutiny and examination.
Marwan Issa holds an important position within Hamas, serving as the deputy to Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing, the "Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades."
Israel accuses him of playing a key role alongside Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, in coordinating the October 7th attack.
Secret documents belonging to Hamas leaders, obtained by Israeli intelligence, revealed summaries of limited discussions before the surprise October 7th attack on Israeli towns surrounding Gaza, in which Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Marwan Issa participated.
According to reports from Channel 12 (N12), the documents seized in Gaza indicate that Issa was the military commander of the attack and the architect of the operational plan, which he signed in the documents under the pseudonym "Abu Al-Baraa."
The documents also reveal the decision-making process before the attack and its timing.
According to the documents, the plan included targets such as the Unit 8200 base and the Israeli Air Force base in Hatzerim.
In an attempt to surprise Israel, Hamas leadership kept the attack plan secret for a long period. Five days before the attack, combat brigade leaders in Hamas were briefed; 48 hours before October 7th, the Al-Qassam Brigades leaders were briefed; 12 hours before the plan was executed, the Brigades leaders were briefed; and only on the same night were the elite fighters themselves briefed.
On the same night, information reached the Israeli army's intelligence department with intelligence indicators, apparently not taken seriously by officials in the Israeli security apparatus, and Hamas executed a significant portion of its plan without Israel being able to thwart it.
The report also touched on increasing indicators of the death of Hamas leader Marwan Issa, but security officials said they have not yet obtained "information" confirming the assassination.
The report mentioned that Hamas attempted to rescue Issa from the area where the attack was carried out and then refused to provide any information about his fate.
