Alongside the ongoing war on the southern front, political momentum is expected this week in the hope of ending the continuing presidential vacuum as the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee resume their efforts toward Lebanese officials and leaders.On the eve of this movement, the Lebanese Forces directed the compass of the committee's bet, emphasizing that their focus "must be on obstructionism to prevent a presidential breakthrough, as obstructionism is what intensifies the obstruction of presidential elections."Despite their differences, most Maronite leaders did not obstruct the election sessions and agreed to the concept of a third option, converging on a third candidate.However, those who obstructed all sessions are the obstructionists, those trying to impose their candidate are the obstructionists, those rejecting the third option are the obstructionists, those clinging to their candidate despite his inability to be elected are the obstructionists, and those refusing consecutive open sessions are the obstructionists. Those who bear the responsibility for the vacuum are the obstructionists.In a statement issued by its media department, the Lebanese Forces expressed astonishment at "the well-known news from sources claiming that the Quintet is betting on Maronite leaders to create a presidential breakthrough, while the bet should be on changing the obstructionist stance either by ceasing obstruction through participation in consecutive open sessions or by withdrawing their candidate and converging on the third option."Maronite Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized that the political crisis in Lebanon "stems from the violation of the constitution, which is considered 'sacred' in the political sense in all countries worldwide, meaning it should not be tampered with."He questioned, "How can we accept the significant violation of the constitution by failing to elect a president for a year and a half, despite the relevant constitutional provisions being as clear as day?''He continued, ''This obstruction results in the paralysis of the Parliament, which loses its legislative authority. The Council of Ministers loses its appointment authority and other powers vested in the president, among others."He then expressed, "By electing a president, confidence in the country and its institutions is restored, first by the citizens and then by the cooperating countries. Indeed, countries have officially lost their trust in Lebanon, unlike the Lebanese people.''Al-Rahi added, ''Do the obstructors, who has become known, not want to elect a president for their interests? Or are they prolonging the presidential vacuum for other purposes left to speculation? There is no justification for the failure to convene the Parliament and elect a president for the country."During his Sunday sermon, Cardinal al-Rahi reiterated his call, alongside mothers of the victims of the Beirut port explosion, to continue the investigation, reminding them that "justice is above all."He considered that "obstructing the work of the judicial investigator by influential figures will not die out no matter how long it takes."In turn, Metropolitan Elias Audi, the head of the Orthodox Archdiocese of Beirut and its dependencies, wished that officials, leaders, and decision-makers "understood the importance of liberation from materialism and turned to purifying the soul and distancing themselves from everything ephemeral because it is transient, and only the face of God is eternal."He said, "If they behaved in this way, they would have spared themselves, Lebanon, and the Lebanese people the hardship of wars, economic, social, and moral collapses, and they would have spared Beirut and its people the suffering caused by the consequences of the port explosion, which left behind tragedies and pains that will not be erased from the memory of Beirut and its inhabitants. Not only because it touched the hearts of the capital and their hearts but also because it remained without accountability.''Audi added, ''After more than three years since that fateful day, the mastermind and the perpetrator are still unknown, the investigation is still pending, and hearts are still bleeding."Grand Mufti Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Qabbani affirmed that "Lebanon is a national partnership, and presidential settlement is a sovereign necessity.''He further expressed, ''Protecting the country's national creed is linked to the Parliament and its speaker. What Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri is doing may contradict the desires of some, but it is the most significant constitutional practice to protect the national creed.''Qabbani emphasized, ''The victims of the port explosion are the victims of the most dangerous judicial game that has lived and continues to live on dirty American interests. It is required to remove the American nightmare from the minds of some."Finally, Deputy Director General of State Security, Brigadier General Hassan Shukair, appointed by the Lebanese government and under the directives of General Tony Saliba, met with the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed al-Sudani, and presented "matters entrusted to him by the Lebanese government." There was "great responsiveness from Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani."