Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

A source revealed to "Nidaa Al-Watan" that both the former president of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Joumblatt, and the president of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, received an invitation to visit Doha and meet with senior officials to discuss the presidential file and ways to expedite its completion.



A source also clarified to "Nidaa Al-Watan" that Qatari Ambassador Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani extended the invitations. After a meeting of the Quintet Committee ambassadors at his residence, he made two visits to Joumblatt and Bassil.



In addition, the source said that the Qatari ambassador will visit political leaders similarly and extend invitations for them to visit Doha.