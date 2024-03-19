Doha talks: Anticipation and hope for Gaza truce extends to southern Lebanon

Press Highlights
2024-03-19 | 02:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Doha talks: Anticipation and hope for Gaza truce extends to southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Doha talks: Anticipation and hope for Gaza truce extends to southern Lebanon

At a time when all eyes turned to Doha, anticipating the outcome of the new round of talks on reaching a six-week truce in the Gaza Strip, political sources confirmed to "Al-Joumhouria" that they are confident that this truce, despite the high tone of threats issued by Israel, will automatically include the southern Lebanese front.

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
The sources revealed that "the inclusion of Lebanon in the truce was affirmed by international envoys, who also emphasized to senior officials that it is possible if Hezbollah ceases its military operations immediately upon announcing the Gaza truce. The Americans reiterated that they do not expect Israel to resort to escalation."

While awaiting the trajectory of truce negotiations, which this week will determine whether they will lean towards cooling down or continuing escalation, tension remained high on the southern border due to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanese areas. 

These attacks included Israeli warplanes bombing on Monday the towns of Meiss El-Jabal, Odeisseh, and Ayta al-Shaab and artillery shelling around the villages of Al-Arkoub, Hamames Hill, Khiam, Odeisseh, Kfarkela, and Markaba.

The Israeli army announced that it targeted Hezbollah positions in the town of Odeisseh, while Israeli media reported that sirens sounded in the Hula Valley and the Galilee Panhandle due to the entry of a drone that the Iron Dome shot down.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

South

Gaza

Truce

Doha

Qatar

Negotiations

Israel

Ceasefire

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-05

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14

Israeli Mossad Chief leaves Doha but Gaza negotiations continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:48

Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-18

Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-18

Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-14

UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-21

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

LBCI
World News
07:50

Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18

Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:38

Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
16:14

White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:31

Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More