News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Doha talks: Anticipation and hope for Gaza truce extends to southern Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-03-19 | 02:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Doha talks: Anticipation and hope for Gaza truce extends to southern Lebanon
At a time when all eyes turned to Doha, anticipating the outcome of the new round of talks on reaching a six-week truce in the Gaza Strip, political sources confirmed to "Al-Joumhouria" that they are confident that this truce, despite the high tone of threats issued by Israel, will automatically include the southern Lebanese front.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
The sources revealed that "the inclusion of Lebanon in the truce was affirmed by international envoys, who also emphasized to senior officials that it is possible if Hezbollah ceases its military operations immediately upon announcing the Gaza truce. The Americans reiterated that they do not expect Israel to resort to escalation."
While awaiting the trajectory of truce negotiations, which this week will determine whether they will lean towards cooling down or continuing escalation, tension remained high on the southern border due to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanese areas.
These attacks included Israeli warplanes bombing on Monday the towns of Meiss El-Jabal, Odeisseh, and Ayta al-Shaab and artillery shelling around the villages of Al-Arkoub, Hamames Hill, Khiam, Odeisseh, Kfarkela, and Markaba.
The Israeli army announced that it targeted Hezbollah positions in the town of Odeisseh, while Israeli media reported that sirens sounded in the Hula Valley and the Galilee Panhandle due to the entry of a drone that the Iron Dome shot down.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
South
Gaza
Truce
Doha
Qatar
Negotiations
Israel
Ceasefire
Hezbollah
Next
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14
Israeli Mossad Chief leaves Doha but Gaza negotiations continue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14
Israeli Mossad Chief leaves Doha but Gaza negotiations continue
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:37
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:37
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:48
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
Press Highlights
01:48
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-18
Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks
Press Highlights
2024-03-18
Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-18
Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations
Press Highlights
2024-03-18
Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-21
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-21
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
0
World News
07:50
Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery
World News
07:50
Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
3
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
4
World News
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
World News
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
6
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:31
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)
News Bulletin Reports
13:31
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More