A diplomatic source in Beirut revealed that "once the Doha meetings reach an agreement on a truce in the Gaza Strip, a diplomatic movement toward Beirut will be activated, specifically by the US envoy Amos Hochstein, who awaits a lull to resume his movements and shuttle diplomacy between Beirut and Tel Aviv."



The source added: "He aims to establish a practical mechanism for negotiations between Lebanon and Israel regarding stabilizing the border and disputed points. Hochstein will land in the region as soon as a truce is reached."



Moreover, the source indicated to the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Anbaa" that "any anticipated visit by Hochstein is contingent upon the success of the Doha negotiations in reaching a truce agreement, especially since the ideas of the US envoy focus on enhancing the deployment of the Lebanese army in the area of UNIFIL's operations, enabling UNIFIL to carry out its mandated tasks under UN Resolution 1701, and laying out a plan for the reconstruction of the border area, with an emphasis on dialogue regarding the presidency."