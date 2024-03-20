News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
Press Highlights
2024-03-20 | 01:40
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
For years, the file of detained Lebanese individuals in the United Arab Emirates was not a matter of concern for Lebanese except for a few who chose to advocate for them and champion their cause.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
The arrest, torture, and even killing of Lebanese residents on non-Lebanese soil, after fabricating charges against them for religious and political reasons, were deemed "acceptable" by a "sovereign" Lebanese political-media faction.
They were enamored to the point of melting by the allure of the "golden visa" and the "American dream" with its Gulf tint, to the extent that merely condemning or addressing the issue of the detainees was impossible for them and was disregarded.
However, news of the visit of Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Unit head, Wafiq Safa, to the UAE, specifically tasked with the fate of the detainees, brought the file back to the forefront.
It became a permissible subject for discussion among those who opened the door to their imaginations, delving into analyzing the dimensions of the visit and linking it to regional developments and shifts related to the repercussions of the war in Gaza on the overall situation in the region.
With the power vested in it, the Lebanese team has gained the ability to address the issue of detainees not out of concern for them as Lebanese citizens who have been unjustly treated but because they found in it a new means of accusing Hezbollah of engaging in political bargaining at this sensitive moment the region is going through.
But away from immersing the issue in the political madness that has been happening since "October 7th," Safa's visit is only confined to following up on the detainees' file in the UAE, according to prominent political sources who indicated that "this visit came after a long process of discussions that began about six months ago."
The sources revealed that "the UAE tried more than once to open channels of direct communication with Hezbollah while the latter refused this matter.
At that time, the file was in the hands of the former General Director of General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, who was tasked with monitoring it, and the contacts he made at that time led to the release of some of them in 2021.
"The UAE released eight Lebanese on that day who returned to Beirut under an agreement between the Lebanese authorities and their Emirati counterparts to release them, after being detained for several months in the Gulf state on charges of dealing with Hezbollah," the sources said.
Ibrahim was also promised to consider releasing the rest of the detainees on any upcoming national or religious occasion. However, the file was not closed, and the UAE continued to detain several citizens until mid-last year.
It was forced to release five Lebanese detainees after the death of one of the detainees, Ghazi Ezzedine, in his prison and his burial in the UAE.
As Safa is supposed to return from the UAE on Wednesday, the sources say there is information that the detainees might accompany him after their release.
They are Abdallah Hani Abdallah (Khiyam - sentenced to life imprisonment), Ali Hassan Mubadar (Sidon - sentenced to life imprisonment), Ahmad Ali Makawi (Tripoli - sentenced to 15 years), Abdul Rahman Talal Shouman (Kfra Dounine - sentenced to life imprisonment), Ahmad Faour (Khiyam - sentenced to 15 years), Fawzi Mohammad Dakroub (Zuqaq Al-Balat - sentenced to life imprisonment), and Walid Mohammad Idris (Beqaa - sentenced to 10 years).
In addition, the sources revealed that "opening channels of communication between the UAE and Hezbollah came after mediation by a regional state," noting that efforts were made by Lebanese security officials with their Syrian counterparts and with the Iraqi government to mediate with the UAE to close this file.
The sources confirmed that "the communications that took place were highly confidential and no one was aware of them, not even Hezbollah's allies internally, who inquired about it after the news was leaked, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah delegated the task to Safa, considering it an exceptional security matter with no political dimensions to it."
The sources asserted that "the detainees' file is the only file Safa is discussing in the UAE, and his visit has no relation to the presidential file or the war file."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Wafiq Safa
Hezbollah
United Arab Emirates
Detainee
Sentence
Prison
Lebanon
Next
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13
Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13
Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
0
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
0
Press Highlights
03:58
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Press Highlights
03:58
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
0
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
0
World News
2024-03-18
EU approves sanctions on Hamas, violent West Bank settlers
World News
2024-03-18
EU approves sanctions on Hamas, violent West Bank settlers
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-03
Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed
Press Highlights
2024-01-03
Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
2
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
3
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
4
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
5
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
6
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
7
Lebanon News
13:42
UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation
Lebanon News
13:42
UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation
8
Press Highlights
03:58
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Press Highlights
03:58
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More