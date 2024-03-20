News
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Press Highlights
2024-03-20 | 03:58
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Nabil Marwani, Vice President of the Association of Travel & Tourist Agents in Lebanon, announced that Lebanon witnessed a decline in tourist reservations during January and February.
He told "Al-Joumhouria": "As Easter and Eid al-Fitr approach, which occur close to each other, we have begun to notice an increase in reservation activity."
He affirmed that Lebanon will experience a fair amount of tourist activity during the holidays, but not to the extent seen in previous years.
In addition, Marwani revealed that those coming to Lebanon during the holiday period are mostly Lebanese expatriates, along with a modest number of tourists from Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.
He said there are no precise figures yet regarding the reservation rate, but reservations, which started at 30 percent, have returned and increased to around 50 to 60 percent.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Tourism
Lebanon
Holiday
Easter
Al-Fitr
Nabil Marwani
Reservation
Next
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Previous
