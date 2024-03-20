Nabil Marwani, Vice President of the Association of Travel & Tourist Agents in Lebanon, announced that Lebanon witnessed a decline in tourist reservations during January and February.



He told "Al-Joumhouria": "As Easter and Eid al-Fitr approach, which occur close to each other, we have begun to notice an increase in reservation activity."



He affirmed that Lebanon will experience a fair amount of tourist activity during the holidays, but not to the extent seen in previous years.



In addition, Marwani revealed that those coming to Lebanon during the holiday period are mostly Lebanese expatriates, along with a modest number of tourists from Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.



He said there are no precise figures yet regarding the reservation rate, but reservations, which started at 30 percent, have returned and increased to around 50 to 60 percent.