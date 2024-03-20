Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

The Minister of Agriculture in the caretaker government, Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan, confirmed that Israeli attacks are not limited to human losses but also caused extensive damage to the agricultural sector.



He explained to the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Anbaa" that over 6,000 hectares of agricultural land were directly affected, with 2000 completely destroyed.



Al-Hajj Hassan also explained that 60 thousand olive trees were killed, some of which were centuries-old, reaching 300 years, along with citrus, banana, almond trees, fruitful and unfruitful trees, and vast farmland areas were completely destroyed.



He said: "Israel completely annihilated a sector."