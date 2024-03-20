Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

2024-03-20 | 04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

A source revealed that the government will allocate $20,000 for each martyr's family and $40,000 for each completely destroyed residential unit as compensation for those affected by the Israeli attacks on the south.

The source clarified to "Al-Akhbar" that mechanisms are being established to determine compensation for partial damages inflicted on homes, shops, and public and private establishments.

