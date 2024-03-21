News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
Press Highlights
2024-03-21 | 02:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
The visit of the head of Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Unit, Wafiq Safa, to the UAE cannot be reduced to a single mission, which is to conclude an agreement to release detainees held in its prisons.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
In both form and content, this "groundbreaking" step carries significant implications that go beyond its surface.
In fact, this step was preceded by months of intensive communications led by Iran and Syria with the United Arab Emirates, and of course, with Hezbollah, to finalize this issue, especially as the UAE expressed readiness to close this chapter in some way.
These communications followed a facilitated path expected to lead to the release of these detainees before Eid al-Fitr, usually marked by amnesty in Gulf countries for the occasion.
Therefore, it is uncertain whether the plane that took Safa to the UAE, accompanied by an Emirati security official, will bring back those who were released.
There is a possibility that they may have to wait until Eid to return home.
However, the importance of this visit lies in what it has revealed, both politically and in terms of its timing.
Nidaa Al-Watan's sources believe that the announcement's leak came from both sides.
This visit is seen as a gesture of goodwill and a step towards normalization in relations between the party and the Gulf states amidst ongoing negotiations in the region, which could lead to significant changes.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Middle East News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Wafiq Safa
UAE
Detainees
Visit
Next
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-20
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
Press Highlights
2024-03-20
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
0
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:37
France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda
Press Highlights
03:37
France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda
0
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-20
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Press Highlights
2024-03-20
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:22
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
Sports News
07:22
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-21
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
Press Highlights
2024-02-21
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
2
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
3
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
4
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
6
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
7
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
8
Lebanon News
02:16
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
Lebanon News
02:16
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More