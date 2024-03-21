Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit

Press Highlights
2024-03-21 | 02:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa&#39;s UAE visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit

The visit of the head of Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Unit, Wafiq Safa, to the UAE cannot be reduced to a single mission, which is to conclude an agreement to release detainees held in its prisons. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

In both form and content, this "groundbreaking" step carries significant implications that go beyond its surface.

In fact, this step was preceded by months of intensive communications led by Iran and Syria with the United Arab Emirates, and of course, with Hezbollah, to finalize this issue, especially as the UAE expressed readiness to close this chapter in some way. 

These communications followed a facilitated path expected to lead to the release of these detainees before Eid al-Fitr, usually marked by amnesty in Gulf countries for the occasion.

Therefore, it is uncertain whether the plane that took Safa to the UAE, accompanied by an Emirati security official, will bring back those who were released.

There is a possibility that they may have to wait until Eid to return home.

However, the importance of this visit lies in what it has revealed, both politically and in terms of its timing.

Nidaa Al-Watan's sources believe that the announcement's leak came from both sides. 

This visit is seen as a gesture of goodwill and a step towards normalization in relations between the party and the Gulf states amidst ongoing negotiations in the region, which could lead to significant changes.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Middle East News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Wafiq Safa

UAE

Detainees

Visit

LBCI Next
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-20

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-19

Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:08

Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:33

Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-20

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
07:22

World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-21

Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-27

Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:08

Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:33

Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:06

Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:16

From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More