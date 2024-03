Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon

A French diplomatic source confirmed that the document presented by Paris to Lebanon recently is a preliminary draft subject to discussion, with its goal being to initiate dialogue towards a comprehensive agreement.The source added that France is open to any amendments suitable for both conflicting parties without siding with anyone.The source, speaking to Al-Akhbar newspaper, pointed to "diplomatic reports and documents revealing that French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu hinted during his meetings with the Israeli government's senior officials in Tel Aviv that the displacement of northern settlers is a priority for them, and the concern to secure the border with Lebanon dominates the minds of Israeli leaders, who are considering the military option if there is no political opportunity to resolve the matter."He considered that Lecornu conveyed a message from his administration to the Israeli leaders "advising against resorting to war and seeking a solution through negotiation to ensure the implementation of Resolution 1701 and guarantee Hezbollah's withdrawal to north of the Litani."He said, "After consultations with the American side on the situation in Lebanon, French authorities have developed a joint American-French roadmap that includes proposals for discussion with Lebanon, following discussions with Israel, in order to reach a diplomatic solution."He cited Assistant Defense Minister as saying that Paris "feels a significant Israeli insistence that the United States, especially [Amos] Hochstein, leads any diplomatic solution that leads to full implementation of Resolution 1701."Adding that "the American role, despite its importance, is not sufficient to reach a solution that satisfies all parties, requiring collective action."