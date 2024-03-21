News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-03-21 | 03:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
A French diplomatic source confirmed that the document presented by Paris to Lebanon recently is a preliminary draft subject to discussion, with its goal being to initiate dialogue towards a comprehensive agreement.
The source added that France is open to any amendments suitable for both conflicting parties without siding with anyone.
The source, speaking to
Al-Akhbar
newspaper, pointed to "diplomatic reports and documents revealing that French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu hinted during his meetings with the Israeli government's senior officials in Tel Aviv that the displacement of northern settlers is a priority for them, and the concern to secure the border with Lebanon dominates the minds of Israeli leaders, who are considering the military option if there is no political opportunity to resolve the matter."
He considered that Lecornu conveyed a message from his administration to the Israeli leaders "advising against resorting to war and seeking a solution through negotiation to ensure the implementation of Resolution 1701 and guarantee Hezbollah's withdrawal to north of the Litani."
He said, "After consultations with the American side on the situation in Lebanon, French authorities have developed a joint American-French roadmap that includes proposals for discussion with Lebanon, following discussions with Israel, in order to reach a diplomatic solution."
He cited Assistant Defense Minister as saying that Paris "feels a significant Israeli insistence that the United States, especially [Amos] Hochstein, leads any diplomatic solution that leads to full implementation of Resolution 1701."
Adding that "the American role, despite its importance, is not sufficient to reach a solution that satisfies all parties, requiring collective action."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
France
Israel
US
Hezbollah
Sébastien Lecornu
Next
France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-03
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
Press Highlights
2024-02-03
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
0
Middle East News
2024-03-19
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-03-19
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:37
France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda
Press Highlights
03:37
France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda
0
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
0
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-20
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Press Highlights
2024-03-20
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:22
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
Sports News
07:22
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-21
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
Press Highlights
2024-02-21
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
2
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
3
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
4
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
6
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
7
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
8
Lebanon News
02:16
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
Lebanon News
02:16
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More