French diplomatic sources confirmed that "the Quintet Committee's new idea, which began with the heads of parliament and government, highlighted the necessity of giving its movement a new dynamic."

"It rectified the issue of granting the Christian factions a significant portion of its meetings, considering them the main stakeholders in the presidential file. In response to Patriarch Al-Rahi's speeches and statements, it was important to meet with him, listen to him, consult with him, rather than present new ideas to him," the sources added.In a statement to "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper, the sources considered that "this new dynamic is a positive indicator despite the international community's confusion about the events unfolding in the region in general and in the Gaza Strip in particular."Adding that: "The Quintet committee still attaches importance to Lebanon, specifically to the presidential file, and the most important thing is that there is a clear intention to separate this issue from the southern border and Gaza files. This is a good and positive indicator in itself."