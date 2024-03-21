France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda

2024-03-21 | 03:37
2min
France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda

French diplomatic sources confirmed that "the Quintet Committee's new idea, which began with the heads of parliament and government, highlighted the necessity of giving its movement a new dynamic."
 
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. 

"It rectified the issue of granting the Christian factions a significant portion of its meetings, considering them the main stakeholders in the presidential file. In response to Patriarch Al-Rahi's speeches and statements, it was important to meet with him, listen to him, consult with him, rather than present new ideas to him," the sources added.

In a statement to "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper, the sources considered that "this new dynamic is a positive indicator despite the international community's confusion about the events unfolding in the region in general and in the Gaza Strip in particular."

Adding that: "The Quintet committee still attaches importance to Lebanon, specifically to the presidential file, and the most important thing is that there is a clear intention to separate this issue from the southern border and Gaza files. This is a good and positive indicator in itself."
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
