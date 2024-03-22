Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

2024-03-22 | 03:44
Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited
Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

"Al-Joumhouria" learned that Qatar has invited Hezbollah's representatives to visit Doha. However, it has been revealed that Hezbollah has yet to decide whether to accept the invitation.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Qatar

Hezbollah

Doha

Representatives

Lebanon

