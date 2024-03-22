News
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
2024-03-22 | 04:06
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
According to Al-Akhbar, schools are using the improvement of salaries, the law supporting the Compensation Fund in the Parliament (requiring schools to pay 8 percent of salaries in dollars to the Fund), and increasing the cost of living for administrative staff to "herald" parents of increases exceeding 50 percent in the upcoming academic year 2024 – 2025.
However, this comes before preparing the budget and knowing the expected number of students this year.
Some schools have started contacting parents regarding the new tuition fees.
Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited
Previous
