Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

According to Al-Akhbar, schools are using the improvement of salaries, the law supporting the Compensation Fund in the Parliament (requiring schools to pay 8 percent of salaries in dollars to the Fund), and increasing the cost of living for administrative staff to "herald" parents of increases exceeding 50 percent in the upcoming academic year 2024 – 2025.



However, this comes before preparing the budget and knowing the expected number of students this year.



Some schools have started contacting parents regarding the new tuition fees.