Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line

Press Highlights
2024-03-23 | 01:18
High views
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line

"Israel is determined to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line," the Al-Anbaa newspaper reported, citing security sources.
 
The sources indicated that the party is aware of Israeli intentions, as evidenced by targeting specific locations in Metula, Misgav Am, and other adjacent settlements, in addition to several military sites.

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa.

The sources expected the security situation to remain the same until the outcome of the negotiations taking place in Doha between Hamas and Israel, under Qatar, Egypt, and US sponsorship, to achieve a ceasefire.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Gaza

Negotiations

Ceasefire

Hezbollah

Israel

Blue Line

