Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line

"Israel is determined to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line," the Al-Anbaa newspaper reported, citing security sources.The sources indicated that the party is aware of Israeli intentions, as evidenced by targeting specific locations in Metula, Misgav Am, and other adjacent settlements, in addition to several military sites.The sources expected the security situation to remain the same until the outcome of the negotiations taking place in Doha between Hamas and Israel, under Qatar, Egypt, and US sponsorship, to achieve a ceasefire.