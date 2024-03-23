News
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
Press Highlights
2024-03-23 | 01:18
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
"Israel is determined to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line," the Al-Anbaa newspaper reported, citing security sources.
The sources indicated that the party is aware of Israeli intentions, as evidenced by targeting specific locations in Metula, Misgav Am, and other adjacent settlements, in addition to several military sites.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa.
The sources expected the security situation to remain the same until the outcome of the negotiations taking place in Doha between Hamas and Israel, under Qatar, Egypt, and US sponsorship, to achieve a ceasefire.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Gaza
Negotiations
Ceasefire
Hezbollah
Israel
Blue Line
