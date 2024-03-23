'Delicate' diplomacy: Quintet Committee set to engage with political parties and Hezbollah

The Quintet Committee has sought meetings with political parties and various parliamentary blocs. Additionally, sources told Al-Joumhouria newspaper that they have reached out directly to Hezbollah.It was decided that three of the Committee's ambassadors, French Ambassador Hervé Magro, Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa, and Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, would visit the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc.It is also likely that the ambassadors' meetings will include the Head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh.According to the sources, the mission of the Quintet Committee is led with the same difficulties and complexities, whether related to a political dialogue aimed at reaching an agreement regarding the presidency or related to public and "implicit" reservations or, more precisely, the "vetoes" set on some candidates.