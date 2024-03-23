Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation

An official source informed Al-Joumhouria newspaper that the proposed American solution for the border area did not mention any actions, arrangements, or withdrawals.Instead, it relied on a partial implementation of Resolution 1701, representing Lebanon's commitment to it, which includes deploying the army, with a clear American commitment to provide the necessary support for the army to carry out its mission.However, it exempts Israel from any commitment or action, allowing it to continue violating the mentioned resolution, specifically through its military and reconnaissance flights in Lebanese airspace.In the same context, reliable sources revealed to Al-Joumhouria that reaching a political solution regarding the southern region faces significant difficulties if not impossibilities.