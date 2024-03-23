Lebanese security sources revealed that two Syrian minors are now in the custody of the Lebanese Army Intelligence after being handed over by Palestinian factions. They are being interrogated for their involvement in the assassination of Al-Qassam Brigades' member, Hadi Mostafa.The sources told the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that preliminary information suggests they planted a tracking device in the car of the Al-Qassam Brigades' member, facilitating his assassination by an Israeli drone.