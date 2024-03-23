Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination

Press Highlights
2024-03-23 | 02:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member&#39;s assassination
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination

Lebanese security sources revealed that two Syrian minors are now in the custody of the Lebanese Army Intelligence after being handed over by Palestinian factions. They are being interrogated for their involvement in the assassination of Al-Qassam Brigades' member, Hadi Mostafa.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.

The sources told the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that preliminary information suggests they planted a tracking device in the car of the Al-Qassam Brigades' member, facilitating his assassination by an Israeli drone.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Syrian

Minors

Custody

Al-Qassam Brigades

Assassination

LBCI Next
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-15

Border diplomacy: Lebanon's stance on French proposal and Syrian concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-14

Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:18

Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

'Delicate' diplomacy: Quintet Committee set to engage with political parties and Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21

The underground: The surprising history of Israel's use of Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22

Blinken arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19

Private Sector Wage Increases Approved: Impact on Minimum Wage and Pension Concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:43

Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Qatar talks: Israeli outlook on prisoner exchange deal and humanitarian aid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More