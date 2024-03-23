News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
2024-03-23 | 04:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
A source confirmed to the Nidaa Al-Watan newspaper that "since the beginning of security incidents in Tripoli, the Lebanese army has taken strict measures around the clock, day and night, and numerous arrests have been made to prevent further deterioration."
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
The source indicated that the army is working tirelessly to control the security situation and prevent events from escalating and recurring.
The source also pointed out that "matters are still under control, as evidenced by the fact that nine crimes have occurred, and the army has managed to swiftly arrest the perpetrators, preventing the situation from deteriorating further."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Tripoli
Security
Incidents
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-14
Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance
Press Highlights
2024-03-14
Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-08
Quintet Committee's dual focus: Lebanon's security and Presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-03-08
Quintet Committee's dual focus: Lebanon's security and Presidential file
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:43
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination
Press Highlights
02:43
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination
0
Press Highlights
02:18
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
02:18
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Press Highlights
01:50
'Delicate' diplomacy: Quintet Committee set to engage with political parties and Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:50
'Delicate' diplomacy: Quintet Committee set to engage with political parties and Hezbollah
0
Press Highlights
01:18
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
Press Highlights
01:18
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-13
Parliament Speaker stresses protection of depositors' rights in economic recovery plans
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-13
Parliament Speaker stresses protection of depositors' rights in economic recovery plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
0
World News
07:30
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 143
World News
07:30
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 143
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05
Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05
Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:18
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
Press Highlights
01:18
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
3
Press Highlights
04:18
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
04:18
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
4
Press Highlights
02:43
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination
Press Highlights
02:43
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria
7
Press Highlights
02:18
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
02:18
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More