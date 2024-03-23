Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

A source confirmed to the Nidaa Al-Watan newspaper that "since the beginning of security incidents in Tripoli, the Lebanese army has taken strict measures around the clock, day and night, and numerous arrests have been made to prevent further deterioration."

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.



The source indicated that the army is working tirelessly to control the security situation and prevent events from escalating and recurring.



The source also pointed out that "matters are still under control, as evidenced by the fact that nine crimes have occurred, and the army has managed to swiftly arrest the perpetrators, preventing the situation from deteriorating further."