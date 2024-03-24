News
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Press Highlights
2024-03-24
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Political sources confirmed the emergence of difficulties after a meeting of Christian factions' representatives in Bkerké.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.
They feared new divisions that would negatively impact presidential consensus efforts, as expressed to "Al-Liwaa."
These sources explained that Bkerké's intervention in the presidential file stems from its keenness to complete the elections without any attempt to circumvent the constitutional process deemed appropriate procedure for the elections.
They indicated that the principle from which it originated is positive and serves the goal without imposing a specific direction.
They said, "Criticism from some factions is misplaced."
In addition, the sources pointed out that the presidential elections have entered a new phase of oscillation, and any new development soon is unlikely, especially since all initiatives have stalled and some have become obsolete.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
President
Elections
Christian
Consensus
Lebanon
Bkerke
