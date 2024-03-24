MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges

Press Highlights
2024-03-24 | 02:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon&#39;s challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges

MP Farid Boustany, chairman of the National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Committee, sees Lebanon's challenges as becoming more pressing. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
He considers filling the presidential and constitutional vacuum as fundamental protection for the nation's existence.

Boustany expressed to "Al-Anbaa" the urgency for political factions to reach a consensus on electing a president.

He welcomed initiatives seeking suitable ground for convergence among parliamentary blocs and intersections on minimal contentious issues that have crippled the state and burdened the economy, especially the Quintet Committee, which plays a positive role.

He also embraced the initiative of the "National Moderation Bloc" and endorsed the meeting in Bkerké.

In addition, Boustany outlined a new economic vision he is preparing to assist the state.

He reiterated warnings about the repercussions of the Gaza war and Israeli military attacks in the south, affecting all sectors of the country.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Farid Boustany

President

Election

Quintet Committee

National Moderation Bloc

Lebanon

War

LBCI Next
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-14

From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-07

Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-18

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-13

National Moderation bloc briefs Derian on presidential elections: Kheir affirms continuation with Mufti's support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-26

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Chaos in Moscow: The Aftermath of the Attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Resurgence of ISIS-K: A Threat to Regional Stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker expresses solidarity with Russia after Moscow attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

The Complex Negotiations: Israel's Demands and Internal Struggles

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Military displays should not undermine internal unity or the exclusive control over weapons

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26

Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More