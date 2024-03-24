



This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa. MP Farid Boustany, chairman of the National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Committee, sees Lebanon's challenges as becoming more pressing.

He considers filling the presidential and constitutional vacuum as fundamental protection for the nation's existence.



Boustany expressed to "Al-Anbaa" the urgency for political factions to reach a consensus on electing a president.



He welcomed initiatives seeking suitable ground for convergence among parliamentary blocs and intersections on minimal contentious issues that have crippled the state and burdened the economy, especially the Quintet Committee, which plays a positive role.



He also embraced the initiative of the "National Moderation Bloc" and endorsed the meeting in Bkerké.



In addition, Boustany outlined a new economic vision he is preparing to assist the state.



He reiterated warnings about the repercussions of the Gaza war and Israeli military attacks in the south, affecting all sectors of the country.