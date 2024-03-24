Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement





This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa. A source revealed the detention of a high-ranking officer in the Internal Security Forces, holding the rank of brigadier general, who occupies an important position, surrounded by strong suspicions of involvement with a drug trafficking network, covering up its members' activities, and facilitating its extensive operations in various Lebanese regions.

The source told "Al-Anbaa" that the army recently used drones to film its raids.



He added, "This is to track the movements of gangs and the places they flee to."



The source confirmed that whenever a raid was conducted on a gang composed of three brothers, they would flee to the brigadier general's house to hide.