Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement

Press Highlights
2024-03-24 | 02:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement

A source revealed the detention of a high-ranking officer in the Internal Security Forces, holding the rank of brigadier general, who occupies an important position, surrounded by strong suspicions of involvement with a drug trafficking network, covering up its members' activities, and facilitating its extensive operations in various Lebanese regions.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
The source told "Al-Anbaa" that the army recently used drones to film its raids.

He added, "This is to track the movements of gangs and the places they flee to."

The source confirmed that whenever a raid was conducted on a gang composed of three brothers, they would flee to the brigadier general's house to hide.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Brigadier General

Internal Security Forces

Drug

Trafficking

Network

Lebanon

Officer

MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-06

In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-18

Bilateral Security Discussions: Interior Ministers Focus on Drug Trafficking and Regional Cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-26

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Chaos in Moscow: The Aftermath of the Attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Resurgence of ISIS-K: A Threat to Regional Stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker expresses solidarity with Russia after Moscow attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

The Complex Negotiations: Israel's Demands and Internal Struggles

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Military displays should not undermine internal unity or the exclusive control over weapons

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26

Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More