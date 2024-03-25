News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
Press Highlights
2024-03-25 | 02:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
A Lebanese source clarified that the presidential race is revolving around three initiatives:
First: The initiative of the Arab and international 'Quintet Committee', which is still discussing the required qualifications for the president and a reform program to address Lebanon's economic, financial, and political crises.
This article was originally published in, translated from Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa.
The second one is the Qatari initiative, which has been active through its envoy, who has become a prominent figure in Lebanese political circles.
Despite presenting various names, one after the other, the efforts ended with informing the parties that Doha does not insist on any candidate but is ready to support any candidate who gains Lebanese consensus.
Third one: The initiative of the National Moderation Bloc, which Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri announced as the first to encourage and propose. However, the factions have approached it cautiously and with suspicion.
Speaking to the "Al-Anbaa" newspaper, the source pointed out that among these three initiatives, the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has been absent from the spotlight, except for a lone phone call he made to Berri.
He said, "Through this call, he intended to gauge the new presidential developments, indicating that he has nothing new to offer and is seeking fresh momentum in dealing with Lebanon."
He added, "He repeated an ambiguous statement to Berri, indicating that he is still soliciting the opinions of the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee regarding new ideas. He will then visit Lebanon and present what he has concluded to the factions."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Presidential Elections
Initiatives
Politics
Economy
Crisis
Ahmad Rustom highlights progress and challenges in national dialogue initiative
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-18
Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
2024-03-18
Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-14
From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war
Press Highlights
2024-03-14
From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-09
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
2024-03-09
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:55
Ahmad Rustom highlights progress and challenges in national dialogue initiative
Press Highlights
01:55
Ahmad Rustom highlights progress and challenges in national dialogue initiative
0
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-24
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
Press Highlights
2024-03-24
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-24
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
Press Highlights
2024-03-24
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:31
Beijing announces its 'support' for the new Gaza ceasefire resolution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:31
Beijing announces its 'support' for the new Gaza ceasefire resolution
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-08
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
Lebanon News
2024-03-08
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21
Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21
Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
2
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
4
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32
Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32
Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation
7
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More