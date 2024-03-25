Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled

2024-03-25 | 02:23
Exploring Lebanon&#39;s presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
2min
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled

A Lebanese source clarified that the presidential race is revolving around three initiatives:

First: The initiative of the Arab and international 'Quintet Committee', which is still discussing the required qualifications for the president and a reform program to address Lebanon's economic, financial, and political crises.

This article was originally published in, translated from Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa.

The second one is the Qatari initiative, which has been active through its envoy, who has become a prominent figure in Lebanese political circles. 

Despite presenting various names, one after the other, the efforts ended with informing the parties that Doha does not insist on any candidate but is ready to support any candidate who gains Lebanese consensus.

Third one: The initiative of the National Moderation Bloc, which Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri announced as the first to encourage and propose. However, the factions have approached it cautiously and with suspicion.

Speaking to the "Al-Anbaa" newspaper, the source pointed out that among these three initiatives, the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has been absent from the spotlight, except for a lone phone call he made to Berri.

He said, "Through this call, he intended to gauge the new presidential developments, indicating that he has nothing new to offer and is seeking fresh momentum in dealing with Lebanon."

He added, "He repeated an ambiguous statement to Berri, indicating that he is still soliciting the opinions of the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee regarding new ideas. He will then visit Lebanon and present what he has concluded to the factions."
 

