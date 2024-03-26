News
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Press Highlights
2024-03-26 | 01:15
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
"Asharq Al-Awsat" reported that after more than a week of unprecedented decline in the intensity of military confrontations on the southern Lebanese front, which Hezbollah decided to use as a launching point for military operations in support of Gaza, the front has heated up again in the past few hours without preamble, with Israeli operations expanding to include Baalbek and the western Bekaa region east of the country.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.
While many see the decline and intensification of operations as linked to the negotiation process to reach a truce in Gaza, as well as undisclosed understandings between Israel and Hezbollah mediated by intermediaries, others believe that Tel Aviv prioritizing the Rafah issue and the possibility of Washington's intervention to assist it in any comprehensive war on Lebanon, amid significant differences between the Israeli and US administrations, are factors leading to a decrease in the pace of Israeli military operations in the south, and that these operations have become reactive to what Hezbollah is doing.
Hezbollah sources pointed out that "operations subside at times and intensify at others depending on the field conditions," denying to "Asharq Al-Awsat" that any other developments are making the front quieter.
In addition, informed sources within Hezbollah told "Asharq Al-Awsat" that the operations carried out by Hezbollah against Israeli military positions continue at the same pace.
They noted that what should be highlighted is "Israel's abstention for more than 12 days from tracking cars in southern Lebanon to target specific objectives, as well as its abstention from shelling inside villages, saying it may have realized that it is unable to drag Hezbollah into a comprehensive war as Washington dragged it into fighting for it in Lebanon."
Moreover, the sources said, "Hezbollah has succeeded in plugging many gaps Israel used to exploit to cause casualties among its ranks."
Hezbollah
Israel
Military
Operation
South
Border
War
Gaza
Truce
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
Previous
