Hariri meets with Russian counterpart; stresses need to dissociate Lebanon from regional crises

Prime Minister Saad Hariri continued his visit to Moscow, where he met with his Russian counterpart Dimitri Medvedev after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Hariri stressed his keenness on dissociating Lebanon from all crises happening in its vicinity, stressing the need to cooperate with Russia to arm the Lebanese Armed Forces.

On the economic level, Hariri said that the Lebanese are serious in seeking better economic relations between the two countries and keen on encouraging Russian companies to invest in the oil sector and infrastructure development projects in Lebanon.

For his part, Medvedev stressed that Russia supports Lebanon’s sovereignty and the unity of its territories, emphasizing Russia’s readiness to continue cooperation with Lebanese in fighting terrorism, as well as other fields.

Lastly, Medvedev congratulated Hariri on the army’s victory over terrorism that was present along the Lebanese borders.