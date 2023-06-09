After missing out on Messi, Saudis give Benzema gala welcome

Sports News
2023-06-09 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
After missing out on Messi, Saudis give Benzema gala welcome
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
After missing out on Messi, Saudis give Benzema gala welcome

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was unveiled as an Al-Ittihad player in front of thousands of fans in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, a day after the oil-rich kingdom just failed to reel in Lionel Messi.
 
Fireworks and flame-throwers greeted Benzema, wearing their black and yellow kit with the number nine, at Al-Ittihad's 60,000-seater stadium in Jeddah, where a giant 'KB9' was emblazoned on the pitch in bright lights.
 
"Assalam o aleikum!" (Hello), the 35-year-old said to the crowd, before hoisting the Ballon d'Or -- the trophy he won last year -- above his head.
 
Benzema joins Portugal idol Cristiano Ronaldo as the latest superstar to join the Saudi Pro League, which has a hit-list of high-profile targets, according to a source close to the negotiations.
 
The Frenchman's appearance in Jeddah follows a strenuous Saudi courtship of Messi before the Argentina World Cup-winner opted for Inter Miami on Wednesday as his final club before retiring.
 
It also comes after Saudi-funded LIV Golf pulled off a shock merger with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour following more than a year of acrimony and legal disputes that divided the sport.
 
Benzema, who won five Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey with Madrid, said he was hoping for more silverware with the Saudi champions.
 
"I'm hungry, I want to play and show what I can still do on the pitch, and especially to put the club where it should be, which is right at the top," he told a brief press conference.
 
With billions of dollars in oil wealth, Saudi Arabia has been on a buying spree of sports assets as part of plans to diversify its economy and attract tourism and investment.
 
The conservative monarchy, often targeted over its human rights record, bought English club Newcastle United in 2021, the same year it hosted its first Formula One Grand Prix.
 
AFP

Sports News

After

Missing

Out

Messi

Saudi Arabia

Welcomes

Karim Benzema

football

LBCI Next
Benzema says living in Muslim country key factor in Al-Ittihad move

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-12

Mawlawi after meeting with Bukhari: Our relationship with Saudi Arabia will not be severed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-11

Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

After Saudi visit, Blinken raises Palestinian state with Israel PM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
09:59

Paris on track for 2024 Olympics, says mayor

LBCI
Sports News
09:55

China's Liang and Li given lifetime snooker bans for match-fixing

LBCI
Sports News
09:13

Jokic and Murray dominate as Nuggets take 2-1 lead over Miami

LBCI
Sports News
08:37

Benzema says living in Muslim country key factor in Al-Ittihad move

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31

Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-25

A patient at Roum Hospital urgently needs O+ blood type. To donate, please call: 79-187285

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:26

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: We will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More