Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

Former MP Amal Abou Zeid revealed, on the sidelines of his sponsorship of the Jezzine Rally in its 11th edition, which kicked off Sunday, about preparations for setting up a camp for the Lebanese national basketball team in Jezzine and an international table tennis tournament.



In a statement to LBCI, he considered that "Lebanon will emerge from its current ordeal, starting with the election of a president who will fill the institutional void and put Lebanon on the path of economic and social advancement."



He said, "Whatever happens in Lebanon, this country will remain for all of us, and we are called upon to think objectively and patriotically to save the country."



Regarding the sporting activities that Jezzine is witnessing, he pointed out, "the Jezzine Rally has become an expected annual stop, and it is a sports space for those who love speed driving within the standards of public safety and professionalism."



He called on "the Lebanese youth to engage in sports more," revealing that "the Lebanese national team, which is preparing to participate in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, will set up a camp in the Khalil and Linda Selim Sports and Cultural Complex for a week," hoping that "this matter will motivate the youth in Jezzine to play this game."



He asked: "What prevents Jezzine from having a team that represents it in the Lebanese Basketball League?"



He also pointed out that "in addition to all these activities, Jezzine will host an international table tennis tournament in its second edition, with the participation of professional players from all over the world, and this is a matter of pride for us and the people of the region."