Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Lebanon's U19 World Cup and Women's Asia Cup Basketball games: Don't miss the action, exclusively on LB2
Sports News
2023-06-22 | 04:01
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
Lebanon’s U19 basketball squad and the national women’s team have a series of nail-biting competitions ahead, with games set to occur in the U19 World Cup in Hungary and the Women’s Asia Cup in Australia, respectively.
The U19 team will tip off their campaign against Slovenia on June 24 at 1:00 pm, Lebanon time. They will face their second encounter against Madagascar at 8:30 pm the following day. The young Lebanese team will then square off against the USA on June 27 at 4:00 pm in a highly-anticipated match.
Meanwhile, the Lebanon women’s team will be testing their mettle against some of Asia’s strongest sides in the Women’s Asia Cup. They are set to go up against China on June 26 at 6:30 am. This will be followed by games against Korea and New Zealand on June 27 and June 28 at 4:00 am, respectively.
Both tournaments will serve as a platform for Lebanese basketball to showcase its growing prowess on the international stage.
All games will be broadcasted live on LB2, allowing fans to support their teams from home.
As the countdown to the start of the games continues, anticipation builds within the basketball-loving nation. It’s game time for Lebanon, and the world will be watching.
