In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games

Sports News
2023-06-22 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
In Berlin, Lebanon&#39;s delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games

Lebanon's delegation to the 16th edition of the Special Olympics World Games, currently underway in the German capital, Berlin, has kicked off with an impressive medal haul.  

The talented athlete, Sarah Khalife, secured the silver medal in the 200-meter freestyle swimming race. 

Khalife dedicated her second-place finish to the Lebanese people, expressing her ambition to strive for the gold medal. "The competition was fierce, and the level of competitiveness was intense," she remarked.  

She emphasized her commitment to giving her all in the upcoming races to achieve her aspirations, which she believes are worthy of her homeland. 

It is worth noting that the Lebanese delegation participating in this global event has also claimed two bronze medals. Abbas Salhab achieved the feat in the 50-meter freestyle swimming competition, while the duo of Abbas Yassine and Bilal Koteish excelled in the badminton doubles category. 

The Special Olympics World Games is a prestigious international event that brings together athletes with intellectual disabilities from around the world. It serves as a platform to showcase their exceptional skills and determination, promoting inclusivity and breaking down barriers.
 

Lebanon News

Sports News

Lebanon

Special Olympics World Games

Germany

Berlin

Lebanese

Athletes

Medals

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-11

Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
04:01

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-18

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-09

Paris on track for 2024 Olympics, says mayor

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-09

China's Liang and Li given lifetime snooker bans for match-fixing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-02

Cases being filed abroad against those responsible for Beirut blast: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-19

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:04

Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range

LBCI
Sports News
04:01

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More