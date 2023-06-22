Lebanon's delegation to the 16th edition of the Special Olympics World Games, currently underway in the German capital, Berlin, has kicked off with an impressive medal haul.



The talented athlete, Sarah Khalife, secured the silver medal in the 200-meter freestyle swimming race.



Khalife dedicated her second-place finish to the Lebanese people, expressing her ambition to strive for the gold medal. "The competition was fierce, and the level of competitiveness was intense," she remarked.



She emphasized her commitment to giving her all in the upcoming races to achieve her aspirations, which she believes are worthy of her homeland.



It is worth noting that the Lebanese delegation participating in this global event has also claimed two bronze medals. Abbas Salhab achieved the feat in the 50-meter freestyle swimming competition, while the duo of Abbas Yassine and Bilal Koteish excelled in the badminton doubles category.



The Special Olympics World Games is a prestigious international event that brings together athletes with intellectual disabilities from around the world. It serves as a platform to showcase their exceptional skills and determination, promoting inclusivity and breaking down barriers.