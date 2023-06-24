Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

Sports News
2023-06-24 | 06:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action.

Lebanon News

Sports News

Lebanon

Slovenia

U19

World Cup

Basketball

match

LB2

LBCI Next
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:57

Biden vows to fight Republicans' 'extreme' anti-abortion push

LBCI
World News
09:20

UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur

LBCI
Middle East News
08:46

Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
08:01

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-22

In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-22

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-18

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-12

Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:09

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:44

Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More