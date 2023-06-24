News
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
2023-06-24 | 08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
The Lebanon U19 men's basketball team suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Slovenia in the U19 FIBA World Cup taking place at the Olah Gabor Arena in Hungary. The match, which kicked off at 1:00 PM Lebanon time, was a thrilling battle that saw Lebanon claw their way back after a slow start, but it wasn't enough to overcome a solid Slovenian squad.
The first quarter saw Lebanon trailing behind Slovenia with a score of 13-22, largely due to Lebanon's low shooting percentage. Slovenia kept their momentum into the second quarter, but Lebanon showed signs of life, finishing the quarter with a tight 19-22 run.
Slovenia, however, would not let their foot off the gas. Despite Lebanon's best efforts, they were outscored 9-13 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw a remarkable comeback from Lebanon as they outscored Slovenia 17-17, but their late rally fell short, and Slovenia sealed the game with a final score of 74-58.
Lebanon's top performers included Bryan Mansour, who contributed a commendable 20 points despite the defeat, and Karl Chris Zamatta, who added 11 points. Karl Rtail also chipped in with 11 points. On the defensive end, Zamatta led the team with a total of 7 rebounds. Despite their efforts, the team struggled with turnovers, committing 19, and had a lower shooting percentage (36.36%) compared to Slovenia (43.75%).
On the Slovenian side, Jan Vide led the scoring with a strong 20-point performance. Alen Zulic and Arne Osojnik also contributed with 8 points each, while Blaz Tratar and Jan Zemljic added 6 and 10 points, respectively. Slovenia proved to be dominant in terms of rebounding, gathering 48 rebounds in comparison to Lebanon's 34.
Coach Charbel El Bach of Lebanon and his assistant coaches Vinko Bakic and Georges Khaled will certainly have a lot to discuss with the team following this match. Their Slovenian counterparts, Coach Danijel Radosavljevic and Assistants Bostjan Sifrar and Domen Drobne, will no doubt be pleased with their team's victory but will need to address their free throw shooting percentage, which was at a low 54.55% this match.
The road in the U19 FIBA World Cup continues to be challenging, and Lebanon will be keen to rebound from this setback, and Slovenia will look to keep their winning momentum.
Despite the loss, the young Lebanese team has shown potential and resilience, and with continued growth and development, they could become serious contenders on the global stage. As for Slovenia, they continue to showcase their dominance and talent on the court, ensuring they remain a team to watch in the tournament.
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
