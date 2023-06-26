News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
Sports News
2023-06-26 | 07:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
In a captivating match at the FIBA U19 World Cup, Lebanon's U19 basketball team displayed tenacity and potential despite a defeat to Madagascar with an 83-66 final score.
Madagascar delivered a powerful performance across all four quarters, demonstrating their robust team dynamics. Mathias M'Madi and Lovasoa Ny Aina Andyerson Andriatsarafara were the standout performers, netting 34 and 22 points respectively. Jerry Pepin Rabibisoa bolstered the team's defense, securing an impressive total of 15 rebounds alongside his 12 points.
Madagascar established their lead in the first quarter, outscoring Lebanon 24-12. Lebanon responded effectively in the second quarter, closing the gap to 38-30 at halftime. The third quarter, however, saw Madagascar stretching their lead with a 22-6 run.
Despite the increasing deficit, Lebanon exhibited commendable resilience. Karim Rtail led the team's scoring effort with 19 points, demonstrating his offensive prowess through a balanced mix of layups and perimeter shooting. Karl Chris Zamatta contributed with 8 points and 11 rebounds, embodying the profile of a double-threat player. Joseph Abou Samra and Mostafa Assaf made notable contributions as well, each adding 8 points to the team's scoreline.
The fourth quarter displayed Lebanon's never-give-up attitude, as they managed to outscore Madagascar 30-23. Although this effort didn't change the outcome of the game, it certainly showcased the team's fighting spirit and potential for future matchups.
In conclusion, while Lebanon's defeat to Madagascar was unfortunate, the game was a demonstration of potential and promise. Their fighting spirit and individual moments of brilliance suggest that with more experience and exposure at this level, better results are within their reach. The FIBA U19 World Cup journey continues, and for Lebanon, every game is an opportunity to learn, grow, and improve.
Lebanon News
Sports News
Lebanon
U19
Madagascar
Basketball
FIBA
Next
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
0
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
0
Sports News
2023-06-22
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
Sports News
2023-06-22
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
0
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
0
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
0
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
0
Sports News
2023-06-22
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
Sports News
2023-06-22
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10
With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10
With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
2
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
3
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
4
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
5
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts
Lebanon News
10:07
Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
8
Lebanon News
09:49
Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation
Lebanon News
09:49
Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More