In a captivating match at the FIBA U19 World Cup, Lebanon's U19 basketball team displayed tenacity and potential despite a defeat to Madagascar with an 83-66 final score.



Madagascar delivered a powerful performance across all four quarters, demonstrating their robust team dynamics. Mathias M'Madi and Lovasoa Ny Aina Andyerson Andriatsarafara were the standout performers, netting 34 and 22 points respectively. Jerry Pepin Rabibisoa bolstered the team's defense, securing an impressive total of 15 rebounds alongside his 12 points.



Madagascar established their lead in the first quarter, outscoring Lebanon 24-12. Lebanon responded effectively in the second quarter, closing the gap to 38-30 at halftime. The third quarter, however, saw Madagascar stretching their lead with a 22-6 run.



Despite the increasing deficit, Lebanon exhibited commendable resilience. Karim Rtail led the team's scoring effort with 19 points, demonstrating his offensive prowess through a balanced mix of layups and perimeter shooting. Karl Chris Zamatta contributed with 8 points and 11 rebounds, embodying the profile of a double-threat player. Joseph Abou Samra and Mostafa Assaf made notable contributions as well, each adding 8 points to the team's scoreline.



The fourth quarter displayed Lebanon's never-give-up attitude, as they managed to outscore Madagascar 30-23. Although this effort didn't change the outcome of the game, it certainly showcased the team's fighting spirit and potential for future matchups.



In conclusion, while Lebanon's defeat to Madagascar was unfortunate, the game was a demonstration of potential and promise. Their fighting spirit and individual moments of brilliance suggest that with more experience and exposure at this level, better results are within their reach. The FIBA U19 World Cup journey continues, and for Lebanon, every game is an opportunity to learn, grow, and improve.