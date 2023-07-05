Barcelona Signs Defender Iñigo Martinez on a Free Transfer

Barcelona Strengthens Squad with Free Transfer of Defender Iñigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona has bolstered its ranks with the acquisition of defender Iñigo Martinez in a free transfer deal following the expiration of his contract with Athletic Bilbao, announced the Spanish league champions on Wednesday.



The signing of the 32-year-old international center-back, who is tied to the Catalan club until 2025, marks another step in Barcelona's policy of recruiting experienced players without a transfer fee amid the immense financial crisis plaguing the Blaugrana.



Barcelona had previously signed German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer deal after his contract with Manchester City expired. They also retained the services of Danish defender Andreas Christensen and Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, who played on loan with the club last season, following the expiration of their contracts with their respective former teams, Chelsea and AC Milan.



In a statement, Barcelona stated, "Martinez will sign for two seasons until June 30, 2025, and his contract will include a release clause of €400 million."



Martinez has been defending the colors of Bilbao since January 2017 when he joined from Real Sociedad, where he had played for seven seasons.



Martinez entered Bilbao's history as the club's most expensive player after they paid €32 million to release him from his contract with Basque neighbors Real Sociedad.



During his time with Bilbao, Martinez appeared in 177 matches, scoring eight goals. He clinched the local Super Cup title in 2021 and reached the final of the Copa del Rey twice.

