Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico, the substitute goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain, has been discharged from intensive care on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from a head injury after coming out of a coma, according to medical reports.



The 29-year-old goalkeeper will continue to receive treatment at the "Virgen del Rocio" hospital in Seville, where he was admitted on May 28 after a fall from a horse during a local festival.



The hospital said in a report sent to the media, "Sergio Rico has been discharged from the intensive care unit... where he was under close monitoring and observation during the five weeks he was under the care of the intensive care team alongside other specialists."



It added, "As of today, he has been transferred to a ward in the hospital where he will continue to receive medical and nursing care from another team of specialists at the hospital."



Medical sources confirmed to AFP last week that Rico is conscious and in contact with his surroundings after coming out of a coma.



Rico won the UEFA Europa League twice with Sevilla and joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2020 after a season on loan.

AFP