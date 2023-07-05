PSG's Goalkeeper Rico Leaves Intensive Care

Sports News
2023-07-05 | 08:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
PSG&#39;s Goalkeeper Rico Leaves Intensive Care
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
PSG's Goalkeeper Rico Leaves Intensive Care

Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico, the substitute goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain, has been discharged from intensive care on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from a head injury after coming out of a coma, according to medical reports.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper will continue to receive treatment at the "Virgen del Rocio" hospital in Seville, where he was admitted on May 28 after a fall from a horse during a local festival.

The hospital said in a report sent to the media, "Sergio Rico has been discharged from the intensive care unit... where he was under close monitoring and observation during the five weeks he was under the care of the intensive care team alongside other specialists."

It added, "As of today, he has been transferred to a ward in the hospital where he will continue to receive medical and nursing care from another team of specialists at the hospital."

Medical sources confirmed to AFP last week that Rico is conscious and in contact with his surroundings after coming out of a coma.

Rico won the UEFA Europa League twice with Sevilla and joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2020 after a season on loan.
 
AFP

Sports News

Sergio Rico

PSG

Goalkeeper

Discharged

ICU

Seville

Hospital

Horsing

Accident

Paris Saint-Germain Officially Confirms Separation from Pochettino, Awaiting Possible Arrival of Enrique
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

French PM condemns 'particularly shocking' attack on mayor's home

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-27

TMC: 10 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-26

Le Drian's challenging journey: Navigating the difficulties

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-26

TMC: 2 dead and 7 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:51

Paris Saint-Germain Officially Confirms Separation from Pochettino, Awaiting Possible Arrival of Enrique

LBCI
Sports News
05:45

Barcelona Signs Defender Iñigo Martinez on a Free Transfer

LBCI
Sports News
05:39

Ancelotti to Coach Brazilian National Team Starting from 2024 Copa America

LBCI
Sports News
04:16

Death of George Bereta, former leader of Saint-Etienne and the French national team

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-06

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-06

Fadlallah: We have a range of constitutional options for electoral session, they are under consultation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:14

Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Human Rights Watch condemns Lebanese Armed Forces for summary deportations of Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More