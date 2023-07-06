Paris Saint-Germain announces the signing of Slovak defender Milan Skriniar"

2023-07-06 | 05:24
Paris Saint-Germain announces the signing of Slovak defender Milan Skriniar&quot;
Paris Saint-Germain announces the signing of Slovak defender Milan Skriniar"

Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning French football league champions, announced the signing of Slovakian international defender Milan Skriniar on Thursday as a free agent from Italian club Inter for a duration of five seasons.

Just a day after announcing the arrival of Spanish coach Luis Enrique to replace the departing Christophe Galtier, the 11-time French champions have secured the services of the 28-year-old commanding defender who spent six seasons at Inter, the European runners-up.
 
