Paris Saint-Germain announces the signing of Slovak defender Milan Skriniar"

Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning French football league champions, announced the signing of Slovakian international defender Milan Skriniar on Thursday as a free agent from Italian club Inter for a duration of five seasons.



Just a day after announcing the arrival of Spanish coach Luis Enrique to replace the departing Christophe Galtier, the 11-time French champions have secured the services of the 28-year-old commanding defender who spent six seasons at Inter, the European runners-up.

AFP