Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
Sports News
2023-07-06 | 06:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
The residence of Paris Saint-Germain club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was searched on Wednesday as part of an investigation into allegations of kidnapping, confinement, and torture of a French-Algerian businessman in Qatar, according to a source familiar with the investigation and French media reports.
A spokesperson for the Parisian club stated, "The investigating judge requested additional information, which was fully and transparently provided in complete cooperation with the authorities, as has been the case from the beginning."
When asked by AFP, none of Nasser Al-Khelaifi's lawyers wished to comment.
The search was conducted by judicial police as part of a judicial investigation that was opened in late January following a complaint filed by Tayeb Ben Abdulrahman (42), along with a claim for civil damages, a procedure that allows for the opening of a judicial investigation.
In his complaint, Ben Abdulrahman affirmed that he was detained in Qatar in January 2020, where he had settled three months earlier to carry out promotional activities for the country.
He stated that he was held for six months and interrogated by local security men, particularly regarding documents he possessed, which apparently implicated the president of Paris Saint-Germain.
He claimed that he was placed under house arrest and eventually permitted to leave Qatar in November 2020 after signing a secret agreement pledging not to disclose these documents.
In April, Nasser Al-Khelaifi's lawyers announced their intention to file a defamation lawsuit against the businessman.
AFP
