News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Former Real Madrid winger Asensio joins PSG
Sports News
2023-07-06 | 08:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Former Real Madrid winger Asensio joins PSG
Paris Saint-Germain, the French football league champions, announced on Thursday the signing of Spanish international winger Marco Asensio from Real Madrid on a free transfer. The deal with Asensio, 27 years old, will keep him at the club until 2026. This announcement comes just hours after the club confirmed the acquisition of Slovakian international center-back Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.
Asensio joins the Parisian team with an impressive track record of titles after spending ten years with Real Madrid. He has won 17 trophies with the club, including three UEFA Champions League titles, and has played 285 matches, scoring 61 goals.
AFP
Sports News
Former
Real Madrid
Winger
Asensio
Joins
French
League
Champions
PSG
Football
Next
Azpilicueta announces his departure from Chelsea after 11 years
Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-05
Death of George Bereta, former leader of Saint-Etienne and the French national team
Sports News
2023-07-05
Death of George Bereta, former leader of Saint-Etienne and the French national team
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-30
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-30
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
0
World News
2023-06-14
Macron demands French AI 'champions'
World News
2023-06-14
Macron demands French AI 'champions'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
10:36
Azpilicueta announces his departure from Chelsea after 11 years
Sports News
10:36
Azpilicueta announces his departure from Chelsea after 11 years
0
Sports News
06:39
Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
Sports News
06:39
Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
0
Sports News
05:24
Paris Saint-Germain announces the signing of Slovak defender Milan Skriniar"
Sports News
05:24
Paris Saint-Germain announces the signing of Slovak defender Milan Skriniar"
0
Sports News
04:45
New Seleção Coach Aims to Deliver 'The Best', Awaiting Ancelotti
Sports News
04:45
New Seleção Coach Aims to Deliver 'The Best', Awaiting Ancelotti
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
0
World News
10:22
Gold bars, weapons and wigs were found during a search of Prigozhin's house
World News
10:22
Gold bars, weapons and wigs were found during a search of Prigozhin's house
0
World News
08:58
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
World News
08:58
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
2
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
3
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
4
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
5
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
6
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
7
Lebanon News
11:03
MPs express gratitude for support at martyrs' farewell and address concerns regarding property disputes decision
Lebanon News
11:03
MPs express gratitude for support at martyrs' farewell and address concerns regarding property disputes decision
8
Lebanon News
06:45
UNIFIL's warning: Exercise restraint to prevent further escalation on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
06:45
UNIFIL's warning: Exercise restraint to prevent further escalation on Lebanon-Israel border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More