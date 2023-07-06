Former Real Madrid winger Asensio joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain, the French football league champions, announced on Thursday the signing of Spanish international winger Marco Asensio from Real Madrid on a free transfer. The deal with Asensio, 27 years old, will keep him at the club until 2026. This announcement comes just hours after the club confirmed the acquisition of Slovakian international center-back Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.



Asensio joins the Parisian team with an impressive track record of titles after spending ten years with Real Madrid. He has won 17 trophies with the club, including three UEFA Champions League titles, and has played 285 matches, scoring 61 goals.

AFP