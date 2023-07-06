Azpilicueta announces his departure from Chelsea after 11 years

Sports News
2023-07-06 | 10:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Azpilicueta announces his departure from Chelsea after 11 years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Azpilicueta announces his departure from Chelsea after 11 years

Veteran Spanish international, Cesar Azpilicueta, announced on Thursday the end of his journey with Chelsea, a team he represented for 11 years. The announcement came via social media.

The 33-year-old's announcement comes two days after another significant player at the London club, Mason Mount, left to join Manchester United on Wednesday.

In his Twitter account, the defender and winger said, "This is undoubtedly the hardest message I write, but I wanted to be the one to announce it: After 11 years of proudly flying the blue flag, it's time to leave Chelsea."

The London club posted a video clip on its official website showing Azpilicueta in tears as he announced his departure from the club, which he joined in 2012 from Marseille for less than 9 million euros.

The Spaniard played 508 matches in a Chelsea shirt, winning nine major titles during his tenure, notably the Champions League in 2021, the Europa League twice in 2013 and 2019, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021. In addition to these, he clinched the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup four times.

After being released from the remaining year on his contract with the club, Spanish media reports expect Azpilicueta to join Atletico Madrid.
 
AFP

Sports News

Azpilicueta

Chelsea

Announces

Departure

After

11

Seasons

Premier

League

England

Football

LBCI Next
New Seleção Coach Aims to Deliver 'The Best', Awaiting Ancelotti
PSG's Goalkeeper Rico Leaves Intensive Care
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27

Lewis Capaldi announces break after Glastonbury struggle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
World News
10:27

Stoltenberg announces a meeting between the Turkish and Swedish leaders on Monday, centered on NATO membership

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

London announces new sanctions regime on Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
08:22

Former Real Madrid winger Asensio joins PSG

LBCI
Sports News
06:39

Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman

LBCI
Sports News
05:24

Paris Saint-Germain announces the signing of Slovak defender Milan Skriniar"

LBCI
Sports News
04:45

New Seleção Coach Aims to Deliver 'The Best', Awaiting Ancelotti

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:00

Crypto funding drops for fifth straight quarter as investors continue to pull back

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:46

More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:40

Trudeau invites Taylor Swift on Twitter to include her concert tour in Canada

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:00

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More