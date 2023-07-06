Azpilicueta announces his departure from Chelsea after 11 years

Veteran Spanish international, Cesar Azpilicueta, announced on Thursday the end of his journey with Chelsea, a team he represented for 11 years. The announcement came via social media.



The 33-year-old's announcement comes two days after another significant player at the London club, Mason Mount, left to join Manchester United on Wednesday.



In his Twitter account, the defender and winger said, "This is undoubtedly the hardest message I write, but I wanted to be the one to announce it: After 11 years of proudly flying the blue flag, it's time to leave Chelsea."



The London club posted a video clip on its official website showing Azpilicueta in tears as he announced his departure from the club, which he joined in 2012 from Marseille for less than 9 million euros.



The Spaniard played 508 matches in a Chelsea shirt, winning nine major titles during his tenure, notably the Champions League in 2021, the Europa League twice in 2013 and 2019, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021. In addition to these, he clinched the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup four times.



After being released from the remaining year on his contract with the club, Spanish media reports expect Azpilicueta to join Atletico Madrid.

AFP