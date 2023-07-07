News
Britney Spears accuses entourage of number one pick, Victor Wembanyama, of Slapping Her
Sports News
2023-07-07 | 02:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Britney Spears accuses entourage of number one pick, Victor Wembanyama, of Slapping Her
Pop music star Britney Spears revealed on Thursday that she was slapped in Las Vegas by a member of the security team of promising French basketball player Victor Wembanyama, who plays in the NBA, prompting her to file a complaint about the incident. The singer explained on her Instagram account that she saw the French player on Wednesday evening at the entrance of a restaurant in one of the hotels. The player was currently in Nevada to play his first game with the San Antonio Spurs.
The singer added, "I decided to talk to him and congratulate him on his success. Because of the noise, I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention (...) then a member of his security team slapped me without looking back."
She noted that the slap nearly knocked her to the ground and caused her glasses to be ripped from her face.
The website TMZ, which broke the news, reported that Britney Spears had filed a complaint after the incident.
In response to a question from Agence France-Presse, the Los Angeles Police confirmed that they had opened an investigation on Wednesday evening related to "battery and injury," without revealing the name of the victim. They stated, "No arrest warrants or summons have been issued, and no further details will be given at this time."
Victor Wembanyama confirmed the incident after his training session on Thursday, explaining that he was not aware that Spears was the one involved until later.
The 19-year-old French player recounted, "A person kept calling me 'Sir, Sir!', then grabbed me from behind, not from my shoulder. I felt that security pushed this person away, but I don't know how forcefully."
He added, "I didn't look back, I just kept walking to go have dinner and enjoy the evening," indicating that San Antonio Spurs' security gave him instructions not to stop to avoid causing a crowd.
Britney Spears wrote on Instagram: "I am constantly being pursued (...) but my security team has never hit any of them," reiterating that all she did was pat him on the shoulder.
Spears noted that "physical violence is very common among" celebrities, urging them to "be a role model and treat everyone with respect."
She reported that she had not yet received a "public apology from the player, his security team, or his club," and hoped "they would take the initiative to do so."
Victor Wembanyama is considered one of the most promising talents in basketball since LeBron James, and received a star-studded welcome in Texas last June.
As for Spears, recent media attention has focused on her personal, psychological problems and the conservatorship that was imposed on her for 13 years and was managed by her father until the end of 2021. Under this arrangement, he was involved in all of her decisions and aspects of her life, even the intimate ones.
AFP
