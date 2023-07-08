News
African Cup of Nations: "Akwaba" mascot of the competition
Sports News
2023-07-08 | 06:15
African Cup of Nations: "Akwaba" mascot of the competition
The Ivory Coast unveiled the mascot for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, which it will host from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Abidjan, on Friday.
The mascot is a human-sized plush toy in the shape of an elephant named "Akwaba," embodying core values such as hospitality, friendship, and generosity, according to the organizing committee's president, François Amichia.
Its designer and competition winner, Raoul Kouadio N'Guessan, drew inspiration from the symbolic animal of the Ivory Coast. He was awarded a prize of 10 million CFA francs, equivalent to over 15,000 euros.
In the local language, "Akwaba" means "hello."
Amichia added, "The mascot is not just a supporter for the Ivorian team, but for the other 23 teams as well."
He further stated, "Entertainment, encouragement, and enlivening the competition are the main tasks of Akwaba."
AFP
African
Cup
Nations
Akwaba
Mascot
Competition
Africa
