27 Points and 12 Rebounds for Wembanyama in his second game with the Spurs
Sports News
2023-07-10 | 03:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
27 Points and 12 Rebounds for Wembanyama in his second game with the Spurs
Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in the NBA draft for rookies, showed improvement in his second game with the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds on Sunday in an 80-85 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in the summer league.
The 19-year-old center (2.24m) is widely regarded as a once-in-a-generation talent and the most anticipated player since LeBron James, who was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft.
After an ordinary debut game, Wembanyama stole the spotlight against Portland, scoring 27 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal in 27 minutes on the court.
"I feel more comfortable with myself and my body now. Before that, I had two training sessions and one game," said the towering player.
Wembanyama shot 9 of 14 from the field, 2 of 4 from beyond the arc, and 7 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Portland forward Michael Devine, who scored 29 points, said, "He was tough to deal with for us." He added, "We wanted to play physical against him and make him take difficult shots. He did a great job, but I think we also did a good job defensively."
In his first game on Friday, Wembanyama settled for nine points, eight rebounds, and five blocks in the Spurs' 76-68 win over Charlotte.
"In the past month, I don't think basketball made up 50 percent of my schedule. I know it's a special period in my career, but I'm glad it's over. I want to play, train, lift weights because that's my life. That's what makes me better for the future," said the young player.
The summer league provides an opportunity for emerging talents to secure a spot among the NBA teams' rosters, indicating what lies ahead for Wembanyama in regular-season games with more experienced players when the regular season kicks off in October.
The Spurs will face Washington on Tuesday and Detroit on Friday, with Wembanyama stating after his first game that he will play two additional games in the summer league.
"I need to sit down with the Spurs to determine the program for the coming months, when I go on vacation, when I start fitness training, and where I will do the workouts," he added.
"We have three amazing months ahead of us. It will change my life," he continued.
On Saturday, the Spurs announced that their 74-year-old head coach and president of basketball operations, Gregg Popovich, has signed a new five-year contract.
Popovich has led the Spurs to five championships and the US national team to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
AFP
Sports News
Wembanyama
French
First
Draft
Pick
NBA
Spurs
Basketball
