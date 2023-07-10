CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States and Jamaica advance to the semifinals

2023-07-10 | 03:56
CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States and Jamaica advance to the semifinals
CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States and Jamaica advance to the semifinals

Canada took a 2-1 lead against defending champions United States in extra time, but penalty kicks granted the host team a ticket to the semifinals of the Gold Cup football tournament on Sunday in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The United States will face Panama in the final four on Wednesday in San Diego, while Jamaica will play against Mexico in the second semifinal.

In the first match, the score remained 0-0 until the 88th minute when substitute Brandon Vazquez, who plays for FC Cincinnati, his hometown club, headed in an assist from Daryl Dike.

However, Canada responded in stoppage time with the help of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), as Stephen Eustáquio kept his composure and equalized after a handball by the host team (90+3).

Canada, which has not won on United States soil since 1957, took the lead in the first half of extra time after a brilliant individual effort by Jacob Shaffelburg, who plays for Nashville SC (109).

But the United States held on and equalized five minutes before the end of the second half of extra time with a counterattack goal by Scott Kennedy (115).

In the penalty shootout, Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner saved the first penalty from Vitoria, and he continued his impressive performance as the United States won 3-2.

Interim US coach B.J. Callaghan, who has not lost a match yet, said, 'We look forward to playing competitive games as they test the character of the group, and today we were up to the occasion.'

Jamaica reached the semifinals for the fourth time in the last five editions and is aiming to reach the final for the first time since 2017 after defeating Guatemala 1-0 with a goal from Amari Bell (51)."
 
AFP

