FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history

2023-07-11 | 04:05
LBCI
FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history
FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history

The first edition of the Women's World Cup with 32 participating teams is set to kick off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, with the United States aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive title.

The tournament has rapidly expanded since its inception, starting with 16 teams in Germany in 2011 and growing to 24 in France in 2019 when the United States retained their championship.

This expansion reflects the growing interest in women's football over the past decade, extending beyond its core in the United States, as a group of European teams vies for the title this year.

Meanwhile, Australia, led by their star Samantha Kerr, hopes to capitalize on home advantage and dreams of reaching the final in Sydney on August 20.

This World Cup is not only the largest in terms of participating countries. FIFA has tripled the prize money compared to 2019, and club compensation has risen from $50 million to $152 million due to the involvement of their players.

This significant increase compared to the 2015 edition, which offered only $15 million, confirms that the time has come for the flourishing of women's football. International and club matches in Europe have recently witnessed a significant rise in attendance.

Television blackout avoidance -
However, the prize money remains modest compared to the $440 million distributed at the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar.
Meanwhile, the dispute over television broadcasting rights in major European countries such as Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Spain persisted until last month.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino publicly criticized the low offers made by broadcasting companies, stating in March, "FIFA does not settle for words; it takes action. Unfortunately, the situation does not apply to everyone in this industry. Broadcasters and sponsors need to do more," revealing that FIFA had received offers amounting to just one percent of what was paid for the men's tournament.

One of the challenges for viewers, especially in Europe, is the time difference, with Sydney being nine to eight hours ahead of London and Paris.

American veteran Megan Rapinoe lamented, "It's really tough not being able to watch the matches. You miss out on crucial moments. This is the most important sporting event for women worldwide, and there is a paradigm shift happening worldwide, not just in the United States."

Injury curses -
Rapinoe was one of the American stars who fought for equal pay with the national federation, and their battle reached a successful conclusion last year, meaning the men's and women's national teams will share the prize money provided by FIFA.
Preparations also saw the Canadian team, the Olympic gold medalists, threaten to strike over wage disputes, funding, and other contractual matters.

Meanwhile, the French players revolted against the conditions within their national team, resulting in the replacement of coach Corinne Diacre with Herve Renard, who previously led the Saudi Arabian men's team at the Qatar World Cup.

However, the most significant absence in the World Cup will be the players who fell victim to the injury curse, especially knee injuries.

England captain Leah Williamson, attacking star Beth Mead, lethal Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema, French strikers Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, as well as the American duo of Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh, will all be absent.

On the bright side, Spain's Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, will make her comeback after a nine-month absence due to a cruciate ligament injury before the recent European Championship.

Spain, along with reigning European champions England, Germany, Sweden (Olympic silver medalists), and the Netherlands (2019 World Cup runners-up), are among the countries with high aspirations for claiming the title in the southern hemisphere winter.

England coach Sarina Wiegman said, "Expectations are very high; we have a dream."

Representing the Arab nations, Morocco participates for the first time, hoping to replicate the surprise of their men's team, which became the first African team to reach the semifinals in Qatar.
 
AFP

